An accused teenage serial rapist has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the slaying of a Dallas woman.

Lenario Washington, 16, has also been indicted on four counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a sex offense, court records show.

The Dallas County grand jury true billed Washington on Thursday.

Washington was certified as an adult in July but remains in juvenile custody until he turns 17 in January. His bail is set at $8 million, court records show.

He is accused of killing Maria Ezquerro, who was found dead in November 2018 inside her apartment near the Dallas Galleria. Washington was 15 at the time.

Ezquerro was 23.

Maria Ezquerro was 23 years old when she was murdered. A 15-year-old is charged with killing her and raping other women in Dallas and Louisiana.

change.org

RELATED: By day, he was a high school student. By night, police say he was a sexual predator

Investigators have said Washington is accused in at least five rapes — three of which took place in Dallas and two in Bossier City, La.

Washington would charm his way into women's homes before assaulting them at gunpoint, prosecutors say.

Court records show Washington's other criminal indictments in Dallas stem from incidents on three dates last year: Sept. 12, Sept. 19, and Oct. 30.

RELATED: Teen accused in rapes, slaying of Dallas woman will face trial as an adult

Also on WFAA: