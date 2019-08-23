FORT WORTH, Texas — Chants fueled by anger, frustration, and outrage echoed for blocks downtown Friday as friends and relatives of a slain woman said her accused killer is getting off too easily even with a murder charge.

Jared Seavey is behind bars charged with the murder of Vanessa Mayfield.

The charge carries a $150,000 bond. The victim’s loved ones want the bond revoked and say he should face the death penalty.

Mayfield was found dead outside the United Methodist Church Saturday morning.

“Her head was so bashed in, along with the rest of her body, they could not identify Vanessa at all,” said Chelsea Flanery, a close friend. “We need justice for Vanessa Mayfield.”

Mayfield and Seavey were both homeless and had been dating for a few weeks. Mayfield had five children. The youngest, Fantasia, was only six months old, according to Samuel Boswell, the girl’s father.

“My little girl’s going to have to ask me where her mother’s at when she gets older,” Boswell said.

Arrest records show last January a former girlfriend told police Seavey held her captive and covered her mouth and nose to keep her from breathing.

He was charged with assault but was still out on the street when he met Mayfield.

Flanery says that coupled with the brutal way in which Mayfield died, should be enough to keep Seavey locked up for good.

“This is a reoccurring problem, which makes me say he is a danger to society and to other females,” Flanery said. “He does not need to be here.”

Certain criteria have to be met in order to justify a capital murder charge, according to state law.

The office of the district attorney declined to comment because the case is pending and in the filing process.

