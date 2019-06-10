CARROLLTON, Texas — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Carrollton near Interstate 35 and Frankford Road.

Officials say officers received a call reporting a man slumped over in his vehicle in the parking lot of the RaceTrac gas station and convenience store.

Officers arrived on scene and gave verbal commands to try and walk the person up. Officers then attempted to remove the person from the vehicle and a struggle began.

A 33-year-old man was shot and transported to Medical City Plano where he was pronounced deceased.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Carrollton police say an internal investigation is underway. The FBI evidence collection team was called in to help process the scene. The Denton County District Attorney's Office has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

