East Texas jail sergeant pleads guilty after assaulting detainee

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — David Yager, 29, pleaded guilty today in a federal court for violating a detainee's civil rights by using excessive force against him. Yager faces a 42 month prison sentence.

Yager admitted during his plea hearing, that on February 28, 2021, he acted as a sergeant in the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office jail where he repeatedly abused a restrained detainee in the chest with a taser and he also deployed it on him.

According to the press release, Yager said that he knew there was no legitimate, law enforcement need to use force and that he hit the detainee out of anger.