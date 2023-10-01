Man fatally shot with hands tied, two other victims found, Dallas police say

Police said one of the three people was fatally shot and had his hands tied at the scene. No suspects are in custody.

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for any suspects in connection to a deadly shooting that they responded to Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Medalist Drive, near Red Bird Lane and Polk Street, at 11 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Police said she had walked from the scene to look for help.

Officers then went to the shooting scene and found a man tied up, yelling for help.

Another man was found at the scene with his hands tied and shot. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Deleon Williams, died at the scene.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. The other man who was tied up was not injured.

No other information is available as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Cayce Shelton by calling 214-671-4740 or emailing Cayce.shelton@dallaspolice.gov.