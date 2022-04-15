Floyd County Police charged Robert Tincher III with malice murder and felony murder.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Floyd County investigators believe an 82-year-old woman was left in a freezer to die by her grandson. Floyd County Police charged Robert Tincher III with malice murder and felony murder in connection with the crime.

Authorities said on Friday, April 14, they received information that Doris Cumming was possibly missing. Her family believed she had moved out of state, but they had not communicated with her recently. Tincher had been living with her before her disappearance and police said he should have moved with her at the end of 2021.

After getting in contact with him, they learned she was injured in December at their home and Tincher allegedly didn't get his grandmother medical help. Police believe Cumming had other injuries before her death as well.

Documents regarding the charges claim Tincher allegedly "grabbed the fallen body of the victim" and "dragged her through the residence."

"Investigators have reason to believe that, while injured but still alive, Mrs. Cumming was placed inside large plastic bags and then placed in a freezer and this was done for the purpose of concealing Mrs. Cumming’s death," police said in the news release.

Documents also state Tincher "expressed fear of discovery," so about four months later, he allegedly decided to move the freezer from the home to another location in Floyd County. Authorities said it was moved around March.