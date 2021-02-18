81-year-old man found shot to death, Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says

Deputies said they took a woman, who is a family member of the man, into custody.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — An 81-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday in an unincorporated part of Tarrant County, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call in the 5300 block of Jessica Court around 11:30. Deputies found an 81-year-old dead inside the house with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said they took a woman, who is a family member of the man, into custody.

No names or additional details have been released yet in this case.