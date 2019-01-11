DALLAS — A 79-year-old woman has died after she was hit by gunfire as she sat in her home.
Several rounds were fired into the home in the 3700 block of Meyers Street late Thursday, according to Dallas police.
A family member said the victim was a retired piano teacher at her church.
Police say they don't believe this woman was a target.
Members of the family who live in the neighborhood said they heard gunshots just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.
