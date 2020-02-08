7-year-old boy fatally stabbed, Haltom City police say

Police have not yet been able to determine a motive, officials said.

A 7-year-old boy died after he was stabbed multiple times on Saturday night, Haltom City police said.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 9:45 p.m. on the 4900 block of Orien Street, according to police. When they arrived, they found the boy and began immediate first-aid, officials said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Officers at the scene found the alleged suspect in the incident, the boy's 20-year-old brother, at the nearby intersection of Katrine Street and Katrine Court, police said.

He was suffering at the time from a wound to his upper body police believe was self-inflicted. Police said he was taken into custody and provided first-aid before he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.