7-Eleven clerk fatally shot in North Oak Cliff during robbery, Dallas police say

The clerk was shot several times as the suspect demanded money from the register, according to police.

DALLAS — Investigators are looking for a suspect who fatally shot a clerk at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the North Oak Cliff area, Dallas police said.

On Monday around 6 a.m., Dallas police said they responded to a shooting call at the 7-Eleven at 408 N. Hampton Rd., which is northeast of Cockrell Hill and south of Stevens Park Golf Course.

According to police, the suspect went into the store and demanded money from the register at gunpoint. Police said the victim, 54-year-old Nathanial Ogbolu, was shot several times before he could open the register.

The suspect also shot at a witness but missed before running away from the area on foot, according to police.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Ogbolu to the hospital, where he died.

No suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.