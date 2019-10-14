LITTLE ELM, Texas — One adult and six juveniles were taken into custody by the Little Elm Police Department for their alleged involvement in several large-scale fights that broke out at Braswell High School on Oct. 1, a news release from the department said.

Charges range from misdemeanor assault to riot charges, and police said they expect to detain 19 more people on similar charges.

"LEPD has increased officer presence at the school to ensure that the campus is secure and that students and staff feel safe," the release said.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it if we receive new information.