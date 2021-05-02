63-year-old man shot Saturday on Grigsby Avenue, Dallas police say

Dallas police are searching for a woman who shot a 63-year-old man Saturday near North Fitzhugh Avenue.

Police said they responded to a shooting call at 4:16 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Grigsby Avenue. Once there they found a 63-year-old man who had been shot.

He was able to give officers information about the woman he said shot him. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the man, whose name has not been released, to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

A witness told police she heard the man and a woman arguing, and then heard a gunshot. Police said that witness found the man and called 911. She said she didn't know the man.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, police said.