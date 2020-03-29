A 61-year-old man was shot in the arm early Sunday while outside on his patio, Dallas police said.

The man told police he saw sparks and then felt a pain in his arm after he saw a dark-colored sedan pull up in front of his house just before 2 a.m.

First responders took him from his home on the 6200 block of Silvery Moon Drive to a local hospital for treatment, but officials said he is expected to survive.

The man told police he didn't see anyone who was in the car before it drove off in an unknown direction.

