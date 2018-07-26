GARLAND, Texas — About 600 lbs. of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop on U.S. 81 in Wise County, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities say the discovery took place after a trooper pulled over a 2018 Toyota Tacoma that was pulling a trailer at about 9:42 p.m. Tuesday.

"Due to indications of criminal activity, a police canine was called to the scene," DPS said.

Thirty-eight-year-old Bryan Berc, of Toluca Lake, Calif., was charged with possession of marijuana greater than 50 lbs.

Authorities say Berc was transporting to marijuana from California to Florida.

