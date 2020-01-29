A 60-year-old man died after being injured in a fight earlier this month in Dallas, police said.

Dennis Martin was sitting in the back of a truck with Armony Ellis, 20, when the two allegedly got into a fight that turned physical, according to Dallas police officials.

Family members ran out of a nearby home to break up the fight, but Martin died of his injuries following the alleged assault, police said.

Police believe the two knew each other.

Ellis was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on Jan. 12. The murder charge was added Jan. 23. His bail was set at a combined $350,000 for the two charges.

