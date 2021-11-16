6 people face murder charges after 18-year-old found dead, police say

The person was identified as 18-year-old Malakai McAfee.

PLANO, Texas — Six people were arrested Friday in connection to the death of an 18-year-old man from Plano, police said in a news release.

On Nov. 9, Plano officers responded about 12 a.m. to the 900 block of Warwick Drive where they saw people fleeing the scene on foot, police said. Evidence confirmed there was gunfire.

At about 7 a.m., a body was found in the 800 block of Arbor Downs Drive one block north of Warwick Drive. The person was identified as 18-year-old Malakai McAfee.

On Friday, Plano police detectives arrested six people in connection with McAfee's death. All six are facing a murder charge:

Sonja Katerina Bohanon, 18

Davante Amon Polk, 19

Imani Hawley, 19

Alvin Lee Kirk Jr., 20

Two other people are facing murder charges, but were already in jail on other charges at the time of arrest, police said.

Bradon Awah Nagah, 19, is being held at a Dallas County detention facility, police said, under a $500,000 bond.

Larry Donnell Smith, 17, is being held at a Dallas County detention facility with a $500,000 bond, police said.