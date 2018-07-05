Six months has passed since a Plano man was killed in his garage near Case Drive and Ashcroft Lane.

Police are still searching for the suspects who shot him multiple times.

Detective Aaron Benzick is leading the murder investigation. He calls it unusual and unlike other cases they have in Plano.

“There are no clear motives of why Christopher Collinvitti was killed," Benzick said. "For all intensive purposes, he should not be dead.”

He said Collinvitti left his home for nine minutes to go to the post office on November 7, 2018. It was already dark out. When Collinvitti returned home, he parked his car in the garage and exited his vehicle. Police say that’s when he was shot multiple times.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s camera shows a dark-colored vehicle leaving the street minutes after Collinvitti got home. Police confirm multiple people fled the scene and they continue to search for multiple suspects.

Benzick continues to walk the quiet streets of the Plano neighborhood hoping to find more clues. He has also retraced the steps of the victim, but nothing shows a motive.

“There was no clear robbery motive. The doors to the house were all locked and secured,” said the detective.

Collinvitti’s wife, Cindy Collinvitti, of 27 years doesn’t understand why someone would kill her husband. She was visiting her family when she got the call from Plano Police Department. “Why would you shoot him,” she asks.

She said she and her husband met in the 80’s. They were both engineers, worked together and loved to travel together. They lived a simple lifestyle together in a safe neighborhood. Mrs. Collinvitti wonders every day what happened to her husband.

A Crimestoppers reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of Collinvitti’s killers. Friends, families and community members have donated to that reward. It is now up to $28,000.

“Somebody out there knows something,” said Detecitve Benzick. He hopes to find out who killed Christopher Collinvitti and for what reason.

© 2018 WFAA