MESQUITE -- Six juvenile suspects have been arrested after police say they robbed their victims at gunpoint on at least four occasions in the same night.

It all started just before 1 a.m. on July 22 when police were called to an apartment complex at 3055 West Pentagon Parkway in Dallas. They were told six juvenile suspects had stolen the victim's black Chevy Malibu at gunpoint.

Officers then responded to a robbery call in the 900 block of Elsbeth Avenue, where the victim said he was walking home when a Malibu pulled up next to him. Six people got out and surrounded him, eventually taking his property at gunpoint. One of the suspects punched the victim in that incident, police said.

The suspects then robbed a Domino's Pizza delivery employee, according to DPD. He was about to deliver pizza on Crow Creek Circle when the suspects approached him and yelled at him before hitting him and taking his cash. One of the suspects was carrying a shotgun, police said. The suspects failed to steal the victim's vehicle in that instance.

Eventually the suspects were found by police while driving in Mesquite. Officers tried to pull them over but they took off. Police chased them to the 2000 block of Rayburn, where the suspects had crashed into a fence.

All six were arrested and given back to Dallas police. Their names won't be released because they're juveniles.

