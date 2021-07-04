6 people arrested after Parker County officials find illegal narcotics, stolen checks inside 2 homes

Investigators also found blank checkbooks, several business-issued checks, and government stimulus checks that didn't belong to the suspects.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Five people were arrested on April 1 by the Parker County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit for having illegal narcotics and stolen checks. A sixth person was also arrested on an unrelated warrant, officials said.

The Special Crimes Unit was conducting an investigation in the 3100 block of North Cardinal Road in Azle when they found 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside two homes.

Investigators also found blank checkbooks, several business-issued checks, and government stimulus checks that didn't belong to the suspects, officials said. Authorities believe the suspects stole the checks from mailboxes of various addresses within Parker and Tarrant Counties.

Officials said the people arrested on April 1 include the following:

Matthew Jerod Scott, 31, of Weatherford, arrested on a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, under one gram; and an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance bond insufficient.

Randy Andrew Griffin, 36, of Azle, arrested for a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, under one gram, and a prior warrant for possession of a controlled substance bond insufficient.

Jensen Mariah McCormick, 19, of Azle, arrested on a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.

Brittany Leaan Beck, 26, of Azle, arrested on a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, under one gram.

Madison Shea Aaron, 17, of Fort Worth, arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.

Authorities said Scott and McCormick also face identity theft charges. That investigation remains ongoing, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.