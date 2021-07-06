59-year-old man stabbed to death in Arlington, police say

First responders took him to a local hospital, but he later died.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 59-year-old man died after he was stabbed multiple times overnight Tuesday in Arlington, police said.

Officers responded around 1:10 a.m. to the scene at a convenience store on the 3300 block of East Division Street after an employee called in the stabbing, officials said.

The employee told officers that the man, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Roberto Lopez, came bleeding into the store and then collapsed, police said.

First responders took him to a local hospital, but he later died, according to police officials.

Police aren't sure where Lopez was stabbed before he arrived at the store, but witnesses say he pulled up in a vehicle, officials explained.

As the case remains under investigation, police are encouraging anyone with information to contact Det. Hall at 817-459-5325. To remain anonymous, tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.