A 58-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a man during an argument Sunday in Dallas, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3700 block of Toronto Street in West Dallas.

Keith Waters, 58, shot Michael Tilley, 35, after the two got into an argument inside a home, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Waters had been inside as house arguing with Tilley's mother, who called her son to come over, the warrant says.

When Tilley arrived, he and Waters got into a fight. Waters told police that he used a wooden table leg to hit Tilley twice, the affidavit says.

After hitting Tilley with the leg, Waters shot Tilley several times with a 9mm pistol, striking the man in the neck and upper chest.

Tilley then ran outside and collapsed on the sidewalk. Waters fled the scene on a bicycle and tossed the pistol into a nearby alley shortly before he was arrested several blocks away from incident, according to police.

Officers later found the gun in the area, the affidavit said.

Tilley was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness to the shooting confirmed that Waters was the shooter.

Waters is currently being held in the Dallas County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

