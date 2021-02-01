57-year-old man fatally stabbed on New Year's Eve in Dallas, police say

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or theordore.gross@dallascityhall.com.

A 57-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on New Year's Eve in Dallas, police said. He died from his injuries.

Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to the stabbing call at 6575 C. F. Hawn Freeway. When they arrived, police said they found Armando Castillo suffering multiple stab wounds.

First responders took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation into his death. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or theordore.gross@dallascityhall.com in reference to case No. 233577-2020.