55-year-old killed, two teens injured in overnight Dallas crash, police say

A 55-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured in a crash after a driver ran a red light, Dallas police say.

The crash happened around midnight Monday at the intersection of North Westmoreland Road and Canada Drive.

An 18-year-old man was driving south on Westmoreland with the 55-year-old man in the back left seat when police say he allegedly ran a red light at the intersection.

Dallas PD investigating a deadly crash in West Dallas. pic.twitter.com/JWsa1S9ABy — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) December 28, 2020

A 17-year-old boy was driving west at the time on Canada Drive and went into the intersection with a green light, according to police. The front of his car collided with the left passenger side of the other car, pushing it into a counter-clockwise rotation.

That car then hit a pole and flipped onto its top. Police said the 55-year-old passenger, Johnny Buckley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen drivers were both taken to a local hospital for their injuries, but police did not say what condition they were in.