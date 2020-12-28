x
55-year-old killed, two teens injured in overnight Dallas crash, police say

Credit: Mike Forbes/WFAA

A 55-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured in a crash after a driver ran a red light, Dallas police say.

The crash happened around midnight Monday at the intersection of North Westmoreland Road and Canada Drive. 

An 18-year-old man was driving south on Westmoreland with the 55-year-old man in the back left seat when police say he allegedly ran a red light at the intersection.

A 17-year-old boy was driving west at the time on Canada Drive and went into the intersection with a green light, according to police. The front of his car collided with the left passenger side of the other car, pushing it into a counter-clockwise rotation. 

That car then hit a pole and flipped onto its top. Police said the 55-year-old passenger, Johnny Buckley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen drivers were both taken to a local hospital for their injuries, but police did not say what condition they were in.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

