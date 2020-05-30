x
52-year-old arrested in connection to fatal stabbing of 23-year-old woman, Dallas police say

The woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital, authorities said.
A 23-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Friday night near the Cedar Crest neighborhood, Dallas police said. 

A "known suspect" who police described as a 52-year-old man, was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the stabbing. 

Police allege he was involved in a "disturbance" with the woman shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of E. Illinois Ave. when he stabbed her multiple times. 

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

