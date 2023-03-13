Arlington home hit in drive-by shooting overnight, police say

Several people were inside the home, but no one was hurt.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a home early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting shortly before 3 a.m. in the 500 block of Plantation Drive.

The homeowner told police that she heard multiple gunshots directly outside of her home.

Bullet holes were then found in a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. There were also a few holes in the home's front door.

Police said there were several people in the home when the shooting happened, but none of them were hurt.

No other information is available.