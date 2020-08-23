5 people shot overnight in separate Dallas incidents, police say

At least one person was killed.

At least five people were shot overnight between Saturday and Sunday in separate incidents across Dallas, police said. At least one of them was killed.

The first incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday on the 8300 block of Park Lane.

A man had tried to get into another person's apartment at the Villas Del Solamar without their consent, police said. That person tried to stop them from getting inside, but wasn't able to do so.

They then shot the intruder, and he died at the scene.

Officers responded to another shooting call just about 15 minutes later on the 300 block of Avenue H.

A woman had been shot, and was taken to a local hospital. Police do not know the extent of her injuries, but did say one person is in custody.

A man was then shot in the shoulder and chest around 2:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Healey Drive, police said.

He had attempted to kick in a residence's door before he was shot, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital by first responders, but police did not know his condition.

The shooter is being interviewed by detectives and the gun was recovered as well, police said.

Several hours later around 4:30 a.m., officers found a man who had been shot on the 7200 block of Marvin D. Love Service Road.

The man's injury was not life-threatening, and he was stable when taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time for the shooting.

In a fifth shooting sometime overnight, a man was shot in the leg on the 9600 block of Walnut Street, police said.

Police say the suspect is known, but did not release any additional information.

Violent crime is up slightly year-over-year in Dallas from 2019, which was considered to have a high amount of violent crime compared to years past.