1 teen, 4 adults injured in overnight shooting in Deep Ellum, police say

Authorities said a 15-year-old boy is in critical condition. The other four victims are expected to survive their injuries.

An investigation is underway after five people were injured in an overnight shooting in Deep Ellum, authorities said.

Dallas police said around 11:08 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting call at the 2600 block of Elm Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three men and a woman who had been shot. The victims were all transported to the hospital and are expected to survive, officials said.

While at the hospital, officers discovered that another person had been shot and had been self-transported to the hospital. This victim, a 15-year-old boy, is in critical condition, according to police.

The suspect and motive are unknown at this time, according to detectives.