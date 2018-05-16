PONDER, Texas -- Authorities are investigating after five people were found dead inside a home in Ponder, the fire department confirmed.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

Photos: Ponder death investigation

Officials were called to 610 Lonestar Park Lane at about 8:28 a.m. Wednesday for a call about a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities told Medical City Denton to expect "multiple gunshot patients."

The street has been closed off, but there's currently no ongoing search for a suspect, the sheriff's office said.

The Ponder Independent School District said it was placed on "heightened alert," but the area is now secure. Superintendent Bruce Yeager released this statement:

There was an apparent shooting in Remington Park this morning. The address where the incident occurred does NOT show in our system to be the address of any students or staff. I was in contact with the Ponder Police Department earlier this morning and I have been assured that there is no threat to the ISD from this event and that a campus lockdown is not needed. I wish more information was available. I am certain people will be concerned about the safety of their children as events of this nature heighten awareness. Be assured that as a District we were taking precautionary measures and seeking information immediately to ensure the most safe and uninterrupted school day possible.My prayers are with our community.

