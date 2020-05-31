49-year-old man killed in overnight shooting, Dallas police say

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

DALLAS — A 49-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday in South Dallas, police said.

When officers responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m., they found a man who had been shot multiple times on the 4600 block of Atlanta Street, according to police.

Police said they are actively investigating the case but did not provide any additional details.