Dallas police officer hospitalized after deadly shooting suspect opened fire on law enforcement, officials say

The officer was shot in the 4800 block of Scyene Road, police said.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was shot Thursday while responding to a shooting in progress, the Dallas Police Department said.

According to DPD, officers were driving in the 4800 block of Scyene Road when they witnessed a suspect firing into a vehicle. When they turned their car around to respond, DPD said the suspect opened fire on the officers.

As the officers began returning fire, DPD said the suspect fled the scene and a chase began.

The suspect began firing at officers again near the 4700 block of Second Avenue and officer was shot in the chest, but he was saved by the bullet proof vest he was wearing, DPD said.

The officer was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition, but DPD said they’re stable.

The suspect ran away from the scene on foot and remains at large. DPD is searching the area.

DPD said the victim in the initial shooting call died from their injuries, and their name will be released when next of kin is notified. The department said it has determined that the initial shooting was not random, and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

DPD released the following photos of the suspect and the suspect vehicle in the shooting:

Chief Eddie Garcia said he visited with the officer who was shot, and that the officer was in good spirits.

"We're very lucky today," Garcia said.

Garcia then pleaded with the suspect to turn himself in.

"There is a search underway by members of our special operations unit, and we're doing our absolutely best to apprehend this suspect," he said. "But I will certainly say for the individual or his family: We will find you. [It] would behoove you to turn yourself in so that we can end this peacefully."

WFAA's Rebecca Lopez reports that this is the ninth shooting involving an officer for Dallas PD in 2023, and the seventh where the officer was fired at first.

