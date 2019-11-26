This story has been updated to include a correction from the Dallas Police Department. Officials with the department initially said the victim was 48 years old, but later changed her age to 47.

A 47-year-old woman was shot and killed in front of an apartment complex playground in the Pleasant Grove area Monday evening, officials with the Dallas Police Department said.

Police responded to a shooting call at 1244 N. Masters Drive, where a group of teens had reportedly been involved in an altercation with handguns, according to officials.

When officers arrived, they found Lisa Henry, 47, lying on the ground. She had been shot multiple times in front of an apartment complex's playground, officials said.

She was taken to a local hospital by first responders, but died from her injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Erica King at 214-671-3684 or vial email at erica.king@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers can be called at 214-373-TIPS at any time.