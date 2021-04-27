47-year-old man fatally shot at backyard gathering in Grand Prairie, police say

The suspect allegedly "recklessly displayed a handgun" before he shot the victim, according to police.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A 47-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in an incident in a Grand Prairie backyard, police said. Another man has been arrested on a charge of manslaughter in connection to the case.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 2300 block of May Lane.

Antelmo Carrizales-Ramos was in a backyard with Darwing Gloria, 37, at a gathering at the time, according to police. Gloria allegedly "recklessly displayed a handgun" and shot Carrizales-Ramos.

Officers found Carrizales-Ramos in the backyard when they arrived at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

The men knew each other before the shooting took place, according to police.

Authorities are currently holding Gloria at the Grand Prairie Detention Center. Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.