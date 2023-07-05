Juvenile shot in Denton mobile home park, suspect arrested on unrelated warrant, police say

Police said the 39-year-old was arrested in Duncanville after a traffic stop.

DENTON, Texas — Denton police said the suspect of a Tuesday shooting was arrested later that night.

The department said they received multiple calls about several gunshots at a mobile home park in the 3900 block of Teasley Lane. That was at about 7:40 p.m. on July 4.

Police said they found a juvenile with gunshot wounds. That victim was flown to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Travis Rollins, who police said fled the scene after the shooting.

At 10:13 p.m. on Tuesday, police updated their online posts saying Rollins was found by Duncanville police. He was arrested in the city on an unrelated warrant after a traffic stop.

Denton police believe Rollins is the only suspect for this shooting. The incident is still under investigation.

