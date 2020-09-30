36-year-old man fatally shot in car while in downtown Dallas, police say

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com.

A 36-year-old man was killed Thursday night after he was struck by gunfire while in a car in downtown Dallas, according to police.

Paul Clinton was shot around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. He had been in a car driving down the 100 block of South Ervay Street near the intersection with Main Street at the time, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital via a private vehicle, according to officials. He was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com.