36-year-old man accused of stabbing victim to death at boarding house in Dallas

Authorities say a 59-year-old man died after being stabbed multiple times with a knife.

A 36-year-old man is accused of stabbing a person to death at a boarding house, according to authorities.

On Friday, Dallas police responded to a disturbance call at a boarding house near the 2700 block of Pall Mall Avenue.

When officers arrived they found 59-year-old Larry Don Davis, lying on the living room floor next to the front door.

Detectives say Davis was stabbed multiple times with a knife. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

The suspect, who has been identified by police as 36-year-old Cameron Marvel Glover, was arrested in his bedroom.

Authorities say during an interview with homicide detectives, Glover admitted to killing Davis.

After the interview, Glover was transported to the Dallas County jail and booked on a murder charge, according to officials.