35-year-old man found shot dead in alley behind Dallas cabaret, police say

DALLAS — A 35-year-old man was found shot in the face Sunday morning in an alley behind a Dallas cabaret, according to officials.

Police responded around 9 a.m. to a health and welfare check at 9125 E. R L Thornton Freeway. When they arrived, they found Francisco Villanueva Rodriguez lying in the alley behind Tiger Cabaret.

He had been shot once in the face and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

As the investigation continues, officials are asking for anyone with any information to contact Det. Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com in reference to case No. 076195-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at any time.