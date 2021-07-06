35-year-old Arlington man shot dead at apartment complex, police say

Officials said there is a person of interest in the case, but no one has been taken into custody yet as their investigation continues.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 35-year-old Arlington man was found shot dead at an apartment complex Monday night, according to police.

Officers found the man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound around 10:25 p.m. at a complex located on the 1200 block of N Cooper Street, according to police.

Joseph Dangerfield-Williams III was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police said they believe he was shot after a disturbance broke out between two groups that live at the complex.

"Detectives have not ruled out the possibility that this incident involved persons who were participating in high risk activity prior to the shooting," said a news release from Arlington police.

Officials added there is a person of interest in the case, but no one has been taken into custody as their investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Det. Daniels at 817-459-6069 or call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477 to remain anonymous.