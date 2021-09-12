34-year-old woman killed, relative arrested, Cedar Hill police say

Police found the man lying on the floor of the home, uninjured. The woman was dead in the master bathroom, according to officials.

CEDAR HILL, Texas — A 34-year-old woman was killed overnight Sunday, Cedar Hill police said. A 60-year-old relative has been arrested in connection to her death.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman saying she needed help. Officers were sent to the incident on the 1000 block of Fieldstone Drive.

When they got there, police said officers could hear noises coming from inside the home as they checked the perimeter but couldn't get anyone to answer the front door. They forced their way into the home and found John Clark, 60, lying on the floor near the back door, though he was not injured, according to police.

They then found the 34-year-old woman dead in the master bathroom. Police said she was related to Clark, but did not specify the nature of their relationship.

Authorities later arrested Clark on a murder charge in connection to her death.