34-year-old Little Elm man killed in crash, Frisco police say

Authorities are still investigating the crash & are asking anyone with any information to call Frisco police at 972-292-6010 or text FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.

A 34-year-old Little Elm man died overnight Thursday in a crash in Frisco, police said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on the 4100 block of Gridiron Road.

Eduardo Lara was driving a gray Jeep SUV northbound on the road at a high rate of speed, police said an initial investigation found. He was near a construction zone at the time of the crash and lost control of the car.

The car went off the road and crashed into building materials that were nearby, police said.

Lara was the only person in the car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.