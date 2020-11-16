33-year-old man hurt in assault in downtown Dallas, police say

Police allege two men got upset and started to assault the man before he said one of them fired a gun at him.

A 33-year-old man was injured in an assault that ended with gunfire overnight Monday, Dallas police said.

The man was assaulted around 4:45 a.m. on the 200 block of North Ervay Street, police said.

Two men had come to retrieve their belongings from the location. When the 33-year-old asked them to come back another time, police said, the two men got upset and started to assault him before he said one of them fired a gun at him.

The 33-year-old told police he then returned fire with his own handgun. The other two men then fled. While the 33-year-old was injured, he was not hit by the gunfire, police said.