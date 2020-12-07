32-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash, Dallas police say

The driver got out of the car and ran away from the crash, police allege.

A 32-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday, Dallas police said.

Police are now searching for the driver who hit him around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of West Illinois Avenue and Hampton Road.

The driver was going east on West Illinois Avenue at "a high rate of speed" in a 2003 GMC Yukon when they hit the man as he was crossing the street, police said.

The GMC Yukon became disabled a short distance away from the crash, according to police, and the driver got out of the car and ran away from the crash.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.