32-year-old man fatally shot in driver's seat, Dallas police say

A 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting overnight Sunday, Dallas police said.

Officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a shooting call on the 800 block of Misty Glen Lane.

When they arrived, police said they found Kiston Lamond Johnson Jr. had been shot multiple times in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

First responders took him to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the shooting and asking anyone with information to step forward and contact Det. Rawleigh Williams at 469-934-5737 or r.williams@dallascityhall.com. Officials say to reference case No. 217644-2020.