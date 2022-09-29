32 times — That's how many times a suspect was told to drop his weapon before Dallas police shot him after he fired at them

Dallas police released the body camera footage of Darrell Hibbard being shot. Police say he fired at officers first.

DALLAS — 32 times. That’s how many times Dallas police officer Brandy Walling asked a suspect to drop his gun.

“Drop the gun, drop the gun. You are going to get shot,” shouted officer Walling.

You can hear the desperation and fear in her voice. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia released the body camera footage of the shooting.

“You are about to see an officer’s worst fears: A close encounter gunfight. You will also see bravely on how these officers handled this life-threatening and unfortunate situation,” said Chief Garcia.

Police say the suspect, 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, never dropped his weapon. Instead, they say, he fired at officers. In the video, you can hear a volley of gunfire.

You can see officer Walling taking cover behind her squad car door. Chief Garcia says her car and another officer’s car were hit by bullets.

”This is the most frightening thing a police officer can encounter, a police officer who stays in a gun battle while she is getting shot at as well as the other officers, their mental well-being is important to us,” said Garcia.

Officers Jacob Rozenburg and Otilo Valdez-Sanchez Jr. also fired their weapons.

Once Hibbard was down on the ground officers performed CPR.

”Suspect's gun is out of his hand. We need to start medical,” said Valdez-Sanchez Jr.

Hibbard died at the hospital.

Dallas police say they found other weapons in his home and initially responded because they received 911 calls of a man walking around with a gun and pointing it at vehicles.

“He had gun facing my car and in the air and I sped away thinking it was creepy,” said an unnamed 911 caller.

Dallas police say Hibbard had no felony convictions and they are trying to determine if he had a history of mental health issues.