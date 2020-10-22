Investigation underway after 31-year-old man shot near Hidden Ridge Apartments in Dallas

Anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Det. Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633.

An investigation is underway after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday in Dallas.

Police said around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call at the 9702 block of W. Ferris Branch Boulevard.

Authorities said the shooting victim, Dante Harris, was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. Officials said Harris died from his injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Det. Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or via email at guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case No. 188290.