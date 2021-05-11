3-year-old child critically hurt in Dallas gas station shooting, police say

A bullet hit the young girl in the neck, a commander at the scene said.

DALLAS — A 3-year-old girl was shot late Monday night at a gas station in Dallas, police said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at a Shell gas station on the 3900 block of Linfield Road.

Police at the scene told WFAA a father had driven his truck to the gas station with three of his children in the back. At some point, the man got into an altercation with another person, who started firing shots.

One of those bullets hit the young girl in the neck, a commander at the scene said. She was taken to a local children's hospital in critical condition.

Her father got his gun and fired back, officials said, but police don't know if anyone was struck by his shots.