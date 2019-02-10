Three teens were injured in a shooting after a fight broke out Tuesday night in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said officers were called just before 11 p.m. to the 1000 block of Buffalo Springs Drive.

Police believe there was a plan to meet up and fight. That's when someone started shooting, injuring three teens. Police have not said what sparked the fight.

The teens, believed to be Burleson ISD students, were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police at the scene said several houses were hit by bullets. No one is in custody at this time.