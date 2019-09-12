MESQUITE, Texas — Three teens are in custody after leading Mesquite police officers on a chase early Monday morning.

Officials on scene say the teens were driving a stolen vehicle.

The suspects crashed into a power line pole on Interstate 30 near St. Francis Avenue.

All of I-30 and the westbound service lanes were shut down for a brief period of time while crews worked to clear the roadways of downed power lines. All lanes have since been reopened.

A 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were both treated and released on scene before being taken into custody, police said.

A 16-year-old female was transported to the hospital for her injuries but is expected to be OK. All three teens were taken into custody, police said.

