Three people were shot in some kind of domestic dispute overnight Monday, Dallas police sources told WFAA.

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Highland Drive, police said. The location is near the southern tip of White Rock Lake.

A suspect was taken in to custody shortly after the shooting.

RELATED: 'This s*** has to STOP:' Dallas' police chief becomes emotional speaking about 1-year-old killed in shooting

He apparently lived a short distance down Valentine Street from where a 1-year-old boy was shot and killed over the weekend, but officers did not believe the two cases were related as of 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: