3 people shot Thursday night at US 75 in Dallas

For the second time this week, police are investigating a shooting that happened on a busy road in Dallas.

Dallas police said three people were shot around 9:18 p.m. Thursday at the 4245 N. Central Expressway Service Road.

According to detectives, the three victims took themselves to two different hospitals. As of 8:45 a.m. Friday, police have not confirmed released details on their conditions.

Officials said an investigation into the motive is underway and no arrests have been made in this case.

Two days ago, a Dallas rapper was shot and killed on the highway, police said.

According to authorities, Melvin A. Noble, a 28-year-old also known as rapper MO3, was driving northbound around 11:55 a.m. on Interstate 35E near Clarendon Drive.