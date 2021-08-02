3 people found shot dead in Dallas apartment Sunday

Two women and one man were found dead from gunshot wounds in a Dallas apartment Sunday afternoon, police said.

Around 4:30 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to an active shooter call at 9800 Summerwood Circle near Interstate 635. A suspect shot at them when they tried to approach the apartment, police said. No officers were injured but bullets did hit their squad car. Police said in a news release that police officers did not discharge their weapons during this incident.

After the police car was hit, officers called for SWAT assistance. SWAT made several attempts to get the shooter to come outside with no luck. SWAT officers entered the apartment around 7 p.m. when they found two women and one man shot dead.